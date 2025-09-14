Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 183,048 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 306,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

