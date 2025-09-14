Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

