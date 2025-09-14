Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,909 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

