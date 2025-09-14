The Trade Desk $TTD Stock Holdings Lessened by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Trade Desk worth $156,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 198.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $191,935,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,445,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,000,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

