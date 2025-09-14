LWM Advisors Inc. Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

LWM Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 21.0% of LWM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LWM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 876.4% in the second quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 92,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $460.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $461.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.76 and its 200-day moving average is $402.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

