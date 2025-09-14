Roxbury Financial LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $662.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.30. The company has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.