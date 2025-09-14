Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHB stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

