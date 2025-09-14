Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

