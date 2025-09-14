Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $586.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $587.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

