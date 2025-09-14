Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $214.13 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.