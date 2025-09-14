Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ASML were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $873.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $728.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

