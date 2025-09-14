RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 39,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

