Greenfield Savings Bank Has $951,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 351,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VWO stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

