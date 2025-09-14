Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 6.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $324,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,890 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,692,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $756.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70, a PEG ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $375.71 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $761.10 and its 200 day moving average is $687.25.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.50, for a total value of $54,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,380. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $34,304,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

