Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $383.32 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day moving average of $379.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.42.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

