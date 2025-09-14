Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Bought by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

