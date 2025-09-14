Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $327.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.51. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.