TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.