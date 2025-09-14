HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 2,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

