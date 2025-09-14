Verde Capital Management Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Verde Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $605.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

