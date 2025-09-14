Osprey Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Osprey Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $539,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of DHR opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

