RF&L Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $309,192,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

