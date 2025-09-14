Modus Advisors LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 4.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $242.01.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.