Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 120,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 900,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

