Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4%

MA stock opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.60 and its 200-day moving average is $558.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

