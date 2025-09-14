TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 342,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.24 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

