Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

