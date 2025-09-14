Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 328,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $235.30 and a one year high of $338.31. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

