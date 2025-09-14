Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $349.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 56.30% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

