St. Clair Advisors LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

St. Clair Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,814.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

