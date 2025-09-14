S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $545.26 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.