UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Boosted by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 2,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $352.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average is $369.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

