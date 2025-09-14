Nova Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

