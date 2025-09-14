iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stock Position Lessened by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 17.9%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.