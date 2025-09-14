Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $93,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

