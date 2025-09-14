Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Vistra Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of VST opened at $209.67 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.67.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

