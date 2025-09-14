HMS Capital Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $586.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $568.24 and a 200-day moving average of $520.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $587.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

