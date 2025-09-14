Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

