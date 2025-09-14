New Capital Management LP Has $6.70 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.48 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.