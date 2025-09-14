Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6%

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.92.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.