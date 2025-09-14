The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $423.33 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average of $372.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

