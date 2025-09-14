First Community Trust NA Has $593,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

