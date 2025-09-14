Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $292.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $325.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

