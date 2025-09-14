Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.70 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

