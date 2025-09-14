Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $13.69 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,210 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

DELL opened at $124.98 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This trade represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

