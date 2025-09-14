28,143 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

