Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.