Park National Corp OH Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.