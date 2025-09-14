Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.9% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

