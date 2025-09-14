Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

